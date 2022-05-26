wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped a couple of matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth
* Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati

