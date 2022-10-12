wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
October 12, 2022
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford def. Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary
* Frankie Kazarian def. an unknown competitor
* Athena def. Jody Threat
*The Butcher and The Blade def. The Voros Twins.
*Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh def. Dylan Davis & Junior Benito
Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
*The Gunn Club def. The Bollywood Boyz