wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s ROH TV

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped matches last night for next week’s ROH on HonorClub at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Here are spoilers, via Fightful:

* ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament: Billie Starkz def. Diamante
* Lee Johnson def. Aaron Solo
* Mercedes Martinez def. Abadon
* Athena def. local talent. She made an open challenge for Supercard of Honor, which was accepted by Hikaru Shida.
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Iron Savages (Bronson, Boudler, & Jacked Jameson)
* WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto
* Lance Archer def. Darian Benston
* Kiera Hogan def. Robyn Renegade, Lady Frost and Leyla Hirsch
* Komander def. Slim J, Jack Cartwheel and AR Fox
* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta def. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison. Serpentico & Angelico then tried to attack Karter & Garrison.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading