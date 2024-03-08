wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s ROH TV
Ring of Honor taped matches last night for next week’s ROH on HonorClub at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Here are spoilers, via Fightful:
* ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament: Billie Starkz def. Diamante
* Lee Johnson def. Aaron Solo
* Mercedes Martinez def. Abadon
* Athena def. local talent. She made an open challenge for Supercard of Honor, which was accepted by Hikaru Shida.
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Iron Savages (Bronson, Boudler, & Jacked Jameson)
* WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto
* Lance Archer def. Darian Benston
* Kiera Hogan def. Robyn Renegade, Lady Frost and Leyla Hirsch
* Komander def. Slim J, Jack Cartwheel and AR Fox
* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta def. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison. Serpentico & Angelico then tried to attack Karter & Garrison.
