Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Friday’s Raw taping to air on next week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins. Titus hit some massive chops early on and the crowd was into the match. Titus won with the Clash of The Titus.

* The Revival defeated Tyler Breeze and Zack Ryder in a really entertaining match. The crowd got into this match as well as it went back & forth. The Revival won with the Shatter Machine.