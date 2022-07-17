Spoilers From Night Two Of Impact Wrestling Derby City Rumble Tapings

Impact taped a second night’s worth of TV tapings at its Derby City Rumble events on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the tapings, which took place in Louisville, below per Wrestling Observer:

Before The Impact

* Savannah Evans def. Alisha

* Steve Maclin def. Crazzy Steve

Impact Wrestling

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Rosemary

* Masha Slamovich def. Gisele Shaw

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Violent By Design (Doering & Deaner). KUSHIDA came out to assist with a post-match attack on VbD, which brought Young out to even the odds.

* Sami Callihan def. Raj Singh. Moose and Maclin attacked Callihan afterward.

* Eddie Edwards (w/ Kenny King) def. Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey)

* Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel def. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

* Killer Kelly def. Tiffany Nieves

* Mia Yim def. Madison Rayne

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Rocky Romero

* KUSHIDA (w/ Chris Sabin) def. Deaner (w/ Doering)

* Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley had a contract signing for their Impact World Title match at Emergence.

* Street Fight: PCO def. Doc Gallows