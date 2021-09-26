Spoilers From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping

NJPW held the first night of its Autumn Attack taping on Saturday, with matches that will be shown on upcoming episodes of NJPW Strong. You can see the results below, per F4W Online:

* Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, & Will Allday (no winner given)

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero def. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* David Finlay def. Yuya Uemura

* Chris Dickinson def. Alex Coughlin

* Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo def. Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Clark Connors & TJP

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Ren Narita

* Minoru Suzuki def. Fred Rosser

* Will Ospreay def. Karl Fredericks

* TJP joined the United Empire after the match.

* Jay White def. Robbie Eagles