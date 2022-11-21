Spoilers From NJPW Strong: Detonation Taping

NJPW held their Detonation taping for episodes NJPW Strong on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the show below, per PWInsider:

* Christopher Daniels def. The DKC

* Homicide def. Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacks Homicide after the match.

* Kenny King def. Gregory Sharpe

* Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado def. C4

* Bateman def. Jacob Austin Young

* Juice Robinson def. Blake Christian

* KENTA def. Bad Dude Tito

* Bobby Fish def. Kevin Blackwood. Homicide attacks Fish after the match. Dave Finlay shows up and cleared the ring, with Homicide and Finlay shaking hands after.

* NJPW Stromg Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Motorcity Machine Guns def. Stray Dog Army

* Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest def. Atlantis Jr. & Virus

* Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay def. West Coast Wrecking Crew, Jay White & El Phantasmo.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser def. JR Kratos. Peter Avalon challenged Rosser after the match for the next title shot.