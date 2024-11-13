wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

November 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, with the show airing Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network (per PWInsider):

* Oro Mensah def. Drake Morreaux

* Izzi Dame def. Carlee Bright

* Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners

