wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
November 12, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, with the show airing Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network (per PWInsider):
* Oro Mensah def. Drake Morreaux
* Izzi Dame def. Carlee Bright
* Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Feels Like He Lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 for Nothing
- Jim Ross on the Lack of Consistency in Malakai Black’s AEW Booking
- Eric Bischoff Weighs on Vince McMahon’s Meeting With TKO’s Mark Shapiro
- Linda McMahon Reportedly Frontrunner to Lead Department of Commerce for Donald Trump