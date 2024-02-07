wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
February 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Brooks Jensen def. Levon Evans
* Izzi Dame def. Gigi Dolin
* Karmen Petrovic def. Brinley Reece
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised John Laurinaitis Claimed to be a Victim in Vince McMahon Lawsuit
- Latest Updates On Plans For Rock At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Match Still Set
- More Details on STARDOM Founder’s Contract Being Cancelled By Bushiroad
- Arn Anderson Recalls Rick Rude’s Career-Ending Back Injury