Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Brooks Jensen def. Levon Evans

* Izzi Dame def. Gigi Dolin

* Karmen Petrovic def. Brinley Reece

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger