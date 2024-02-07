wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

February 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Brooks Jensen def. Levon Evans

* Izzi Dame def. Gigi Dolin

* Karmen Petrovic def. Brinley Reece

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading