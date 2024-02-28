wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
February 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Stacks def. Kale Dixon
* Lola Vice def. Wren Sinclair
* Je’von Evans def. Javier Bernal
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Kevin Dunn’s Influence In WWE, Working With Killer Khan
- Ted DiBiase Praises Ricky Steamboat, Wishes They’d Had a Feud
- Nick Kiniski Claims Terry Garvin Propositioned Him During His Time In WWF, Claims He Alerted Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Explains Why He’s Not Attending Sting’s Last Match, Clarifies WWE Comments