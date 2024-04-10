wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 9, 2024
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Tavion Heights def. Uriah Conners
* Blair Davenport & Stevie Turner def. Carlee Bright & Kendall Grey
* Eddy Thorpe def. Dion Lennox
