Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Tavion Heights def. Uriah Conners

* Blair Davenport & Stevie Turner def. Carlee Bright & Kendall Grey

* Eddy Thorpe def. Dion Lennox

