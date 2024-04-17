wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Riley Osborne def. Kale Dixon
* Karmen Petrovic def. Wren Sinclair
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux
* Jaida Parker def. Carlee Bright
