Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Riley Osborne def. Kale Dixon

* Karmen Petrovic def. Wren Sinclair

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux

* Jaida Parker def. Carlee Bright

