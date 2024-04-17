Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Riley Osborne def. Kale Dixon

* Karmen Petrovic def. Wren Sinclair

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux

* Jaida Parker def. Carlee Bright