Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Wendy Choo def. Wren Sinclair

* Josh Briggs def. Cutler James

* The D’Angelo Family def. Dante Chen and Dion Lennox

* Je’Von Evans def. Riley Osborne

