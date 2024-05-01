wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Wendy Choo def. Wren Sinclair
* Josh Briggs def. Cutler James
* The D’Angelo Family def. Dante Chen and Dion Lennox
* Je’Von Evans def. Riley Osborne
