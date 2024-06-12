wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
June 11, 2024
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Stacks & Luca Crusifino def. Jasper Troy & Shiloh Hill
* Kendall Grey def. Izzi Dame. Dame attacked Kendall post-match and Carlee Bright made the save.
* Andre Chase def. Lucien Price
