wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Stacks & Luca Crusifino def. Jasper Troy & Shiloh Hill

* Kendall Grey def. Izzi Dame. Dame attacked Kendall post-match and Carlee Bright made the save.

* Andre Chase def. Lucien Price

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading