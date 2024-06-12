Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Stacks & Luca Crusifino def. Jasper Troy & Shiloh Hill

* Kendall Grey def. Izzi Dame. Dame attacked Kendall post-match and Carlee Bright made the save.

* Andre Chase def. Lucien Price