wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:

* Adrianna Rizzo def. Lainey Reid

* Dante Chen def. Harlem Lewis

* Tatum Paxley def. Kali Armstrong

* Gallus def. Cutler James & Shiloh Hill

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading