wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
September 24, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:
* Adrianna Rizzo def. Lainey Reid
* Dante Chen def. Harlem Lewis
* Tatum Paxley def. Kali Armstrong
* Gallus def. Cutler James & Shiloh Hill
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio Shark Cage Stipulation
- Update on WWE Bad Blood Main Event Plans, Final Decision Reportedly Not Made Yet
- Matt Hardy Says TNA Is ‘Very Hot Right Now’, Excited For Bound For Glory
- Ted DiBiase Recalls The Worst Accidental Shot He Ever Took In His Career