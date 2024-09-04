wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

September 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:

* Izzy Dame def. Layla Diggs

* Dani Palmer def. Lainey Reid

* Dante Chen def. Drake Morreaux

* Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon def. Shiloh Hill & Cutter James

