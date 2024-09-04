Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:

* Izzy Dame def. Layla Diggs

* Dani Palmer def. Lainey Reid

* Dante Chen def. Drake Morreaux

* Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon def. Shiloh Hill & Cutter James