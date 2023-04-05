wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Chen def. Boa. Ava came out to walk around the ring during the match.
* Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson
* Joe Gacy def. Oro Mensah
