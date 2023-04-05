wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

April 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Dante Chen def. Boa. Ava came out to walk around the ring during the match.

* Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Joe Gacy def. Oro Mensah

