Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel.

The report adds that Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss, and R-Truth are scheduled for the show. As always, plans are subject to change and while the shows are being written much earlier than during the Vince McMahon era, there have been some differences between the script drafts and what ultimately airs.

Officially announced for tonight’s show are:

* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return