Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:

* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

– As of last night, the match between Lashley and Rollins was expected to get “plenty of time.”

– There will be a championship celebration for Damage CTRL. The group have a special golf cart and another limo set for the segment.

– There will be a Miz TV on this week’s show.

– Dexter Lumis is expected to come through the ring at some point.

– Others set for the show include Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle and the Street Profits.