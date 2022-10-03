Spoilers On Future of Max Dupri Following Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown this past Friday, Max Dupri ended his partnership with Maximum Male Models and walked away from them. PWInsider reports that the plan is now for Dupri to go back to being LA Knight immediately. He’s already listed under that name on the company’s internal roster and will be using that persona from now on.

As for Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor will continue as a team with Maxine Dupri as their manager.