Spoilers On List Of Participants In Smackdown World Cup Tournament

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown World Cup Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE announced that the Smackdown World Cup will begin on this week’s episode, and the winner gets a shot at Intercontinental champion GUNTHER. The first match happens on this week’s episode, with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. PWInsider reports that the full list includes:

* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Santos Escobar
* Braun Strowman
* Sami Zayn
* Rey Mysterio
* Jinder Mahal
* Butch
* Ricochet

