wrestling / News
Spoilers On List Of Participants In Smackdown World Cup Tournament
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE announced that the Smackdown World Cup will begin on this week’s episode, and the winner gets a shot at Intercontinental champion GUNTHER. The first match happens on this week’s episode, with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. PWInsider reports that the full list includes:
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Santos Escobar
* Braun Strowman
* Sami Zayn
* Rey Mysterio
* Jinder Mahal
* Butch
* Ricochet
