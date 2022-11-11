Spoilers On List Of Participants In Smackdown World Cup Tournament

As previously reported, WWE announced that the Smackdown World Cup will begin on this week’s episode, and the winner gets a shot at Intercontinental champion GUNTHER. The first match happens on this week’s episode, with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. PWInsider reports that the full list includes:

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Santos Escobar

* Braun Strowman

* Sami Zayn

* Rey Mysterio

* Jinder Mahal

* Butch

* Ricochet