Spoilers On Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber

Fightful Select reports that WWE has set the match order for tonight’s Elimination Chamber PPV in Montreal, which airs at 8 PM ET on Peacock. The lineup, in order, incudes:

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

* Elimination Chamber Match for United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn