wrestling / News
Spoilers On Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber
February 18, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that WWE has set the match order for tonight’s Elimination Chamber PPV in Montreal, which airs at 8 PM ET on Peacock. The lineup, in order, incudes:
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
* Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley
* Elimination Chamber Match for United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn
More Trending Stories
- Note On Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status, Interest From WWE
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment
- Rumor Killer On Ace Steel Trying To Negotiate CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Mick Foley On His Infamous Dumpster Ride With Terry Funk, Says Vince Wanted To Take The Bump