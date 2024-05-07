Spoilers On Matches and Segments For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Fightful Select released the match order for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

The show will open with Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs, marking Lee’s first match since December. It will be headlined by NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green.

You can see the full match order and additional news on the show below:

* Wes Lee vs Josh Brigg is listed to go into two segments. Ivar and Oba Femi are both listed as being involved.

* Karmen Petrovic vs Shayna Baszler

* Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs No Quarter Catch Crew. The D’Angelo Family is listed as involved.

* Michin vs Arianna Grace

* Supernova Sessions with Trick Williams

* Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley is listed to go into two segments.

* Women’s Combine. This segment will air before the Duke Hudson vs Lexis King. Ava is the only name listed with a graphic of names to be displayed.

* Duke Hudson vs Lexis King. Ridge Holland is set to be involved.

* NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez vs Chelsea Green

It was also noted that Lola Vice and Natalya are both listed to be involved in the Karmen Petrovic vs Lola Vice match. Shawn Spears is listed as a co-producer on two matches from Level Up tapings. As previously noted, Mike Rome will handle announcing duties.