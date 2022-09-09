Spoilers On Plans For Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling hosts Victory Road on September 23rd, and a new report has some spoilers for the event. PWInsider reports that the Barbed Wire Massacre match between Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, and Moose is currently planned to be the main event for the Impact! Plus event.

The site also reports that Josh Alexander will appear on the show, but will not defend the Impact World Championship so that his match with Eddie Edwards for the title at Bound For Glory means more. There are also said to be plans for a “big” X-Division match with several competitors that will set up something for Bound For Glory.

Finally, there is a match planned between Tasha Steelz and Killer Kelly, and the “Pick Your Poison” match for Jordynne Grace will be someone from outside of the company. Masha Slamovich is picking Grace’s opponent ahead of their Knockouts Title match at Bound For Glory.