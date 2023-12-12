Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new report has spoilers on some of the plans for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE previously announced Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Noam Dar, & Oro Mensah) vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley, the start of the Breakout Tournament, and an appearance by Nikkita Lyons for the show.

According to Fightful Select’s Cory Brennan, the following is planned for tonight’s show, although the matches are not currently in a specific order unless noted:

Cora Jade promo is set to open the show. It’s is supposed to include Lyra Valkyria, Nikkita Lyons and Blair Davenport that will ultimately lead to a tag team match.

Men’s breakout tournament participants are introduced with two matches planned for the show. Also planned for the episode includes Dragon Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the North American Title.

Jakara is slated to be at ringside for the six-person tag team match. A Trick Williams promo is supposed to close the show that will also include NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.