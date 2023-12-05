Spoilers on Plans for Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new report has spoilers on some of the plans for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

According to Fightful Select’s Cory Brennan, the following is planned for tonight’s show, although the matches are not currently in a specific order unless noted:

* The women’s Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifying match between Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James will open the show.

* A promo between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin promo will main event.

Also set for the show (and previously announced) are Alpha Academy vs. Meta-Four and the men’s Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifying match between Eddy Thorpe, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Tyler Bate.

Other matches discussed for tonight are Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier and Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice as well as a Wes Lee promo segment on Dijak.

Dragon Lee has been listed internally, but it’s unclear whether he’s at the show.