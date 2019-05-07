Spoilers on Stars Not Set For Tonight’s Smackdown

– Four Smackdown stars are not set to appear on tonight’s episode, as they are on the European tour. PWInsider reports that Roman Reigns, Elias, Aleister Black and Apollo Crews were all locked into Raw for the European tour before they were moved to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shakeup.

WWE announced a new “Wild Card” rule on last night’s Raw which allows up to four stars to appear on opposite brands on a single-night basis, which in addition to potentially helping with ratings concerns, gives WWE a reason for why the four aren’t appearing on Smackdown tonight.