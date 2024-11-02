wrestling / News

Spoilers on Opener and Main Event for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 - Riyadh Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider has details on the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event. According to the report, Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther to crown the first WWE Crown Jewel Champion. Additionally, PWInsider also reports that the six-man tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. The Bloodline will open today’s show.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is scheduled for later today at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.

