Possible Spoilers For Carlito vs. Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE may have some surprises in store for the match between Carlito and Santos Escobar at tomorrow night’s Survivor Series PPV. There will be a “tipping of the hand” in regards to who will join forces with the newly-heel Escobar. His previous teammates, Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, stayed in the LWO.

According to the WON, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo were planned to team with Escobar as of this week. The original plan was for del Toro and Carrillo to join Escobar to feud with Rey Mysterio, Carlito and a third person, believed to be Dragon Lee. There’s also speculation that Elektra Lopez could be brought up to feud with Zelina Vega.