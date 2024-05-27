wrestling / News
Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following is planned for tonight’s show in this order (as of this writing):
* Gunther opening promo
* Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh
* Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
* The Creed Brothers vs. the Authors of Pain
* Sheamus promo
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane
* Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito
* Otis vs. Bronson Reed
* Chad Gable promo with Alpha Academy
* WWE Women’s World Championship Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
In addition, Dijak vs. Pete Dunne and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn are set for WWE Main Event.
Natalya is set to be at the taping, and also planned for the show are Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, The Final Testament, Dakota Kai, and the lWo.
