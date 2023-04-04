Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has spoilers on some of the plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports the following spoilers for tonight’s show (which, of course, can always change):

– There were plans of Sunday night for Latino World Order involvement in some form. As previously noted, Bad Bunny was set for the show as of Sunday and was set to be sitting at ringside.

– Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are scheduled for a promo.

– The main event is scheduled to be Cody Rhodes & a mystery partner . Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. There’s no listing for who Rhodes’ partner is internally and Rhodes was shown in a video calling someone last night.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits, and that match is scheduled to get a decent amount of time.

– A #1 Contender women’s tournament is kicking off with two triple threat matches. The first features Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai vs. Piper Niven; the second features Candice LeRae vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY.