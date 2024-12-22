wrestling / News
Spoilers From Post-AEW Collision ROH Taping
December 22, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped more matches for ROH TV following Saturday’s collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below (per PWInsider and see the pre-Collision spoilers here.
* Toni Storm def. Rebecca Scott
* Rocky Romero & Homicide def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
* Blake Christian def. AR Fox
* Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty def. The Iron Savages, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno
* Red Velvet def, HANAKO
* Komander def. Johnny TV. MxM Collection attacked Komander after the match and The Outrunners made the save with Orange Cassidy joining them. It’s not clear if the post-match stuff was taped or just for the live crowd.