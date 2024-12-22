Spoilers From Post-AEW Collision ROH Taping

AEW taped more matches for ROH TV following Saturday’s collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below (per PWInsider and see the pre-Collision spoilers here.

* Toni Storm def. Rebecca Scott

* Rocky Romero & Homicide def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* Blake Christian def. AR Fox

* Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty def. The Iron Savages, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno

* Red Velvet def, HANAKO

* Komander def. Johnny TV. MxM Collection attacked Komander after the match and The Outrunners made the save with Orange Cassidy joining them. It’s not clear if the post-match stuff was taped or just for the live crowd.