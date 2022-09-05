Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.

Dexter Lumis’ angle is set to continue in the show, and New Day are scheduled to appear in a program centered around the world tag team titles. Rumors regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE have continued in the wake of Fightful Select reporting interest on the concept, seemingly supported by indications of an Strowman-esque angle set for the show featuring a car getting turned over.