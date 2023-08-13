(SPOILERS) Ring Of Honor Results From After AEW Collision

After tonight’s AEW Collision in Greensboro, NC, Ring of Honor held a series of matches. You can find spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Gravity def. Gringo Loco.

* Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway def. The Boys.

* Cole Karter def. Griff Garrison.

* Billie Starkz def. Charlotte Renegade.

* Lee Johnson & Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. Lee Moriarty & The Workhorse Men.

* Trish Adora def. Lady Frost.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Rachael Ellering.

* Dalton Castle def. Peter Avalon.

* Metalik def. Tony Nese.