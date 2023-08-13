wrestling / News
(SPOILERS) Ring Of Honor Results From After AEW Collision
August 13, 2023 | Posted by
After tonight’s AEW Collision in Greensboro, NC, Ring of Honor held a series of matches. You can find spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider.
* Gravity def. Gringo Loco.
* Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway def. The Boys.
* Cole Karter def. Griff Garrison.
* Billie Starkz def. Charlotte Renegade.
* Lee Johnson & Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. Lee Moriarty & The Workhorse Men.
* Trish Adora def. Lady Frost.
* Leyla Hirsch def. Rachael Ellering.
* Dalton Castle def. Peter Avalon.
* Metalik def. Tony Nese.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes on How WWE Figured Out How to Address the Sami Zayn Issue
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso From SummerSlam, How To Get Storyline Back On Track
- Note On Backstage Dissatisfaction With MMA Rules Match At WWE Summerslam
- Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Shooting On Big John Studd, Standing Up To Andre