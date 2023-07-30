wrestling / News

Spoilers For Ring of Honor Taping Before AEW Collision

July 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

PWInsider reports that Ring of Honor taped several matches for next week’s episode tonight at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The matches were taped prior to AEW Collision. You can find spoilers below:

* The Infantry def. Nick Comoroto & Jora Johl
* Robyn Renegade def. Christine Marie
* The Gates of Agony def. The Boys
* ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament: Shane Taylor def. Christopher Daniels
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Mike Magnum

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading