Spoilers For Ring of Honor Taping Before AEW Collision

PWInsider reports that Ring of Honor taped several matches for next week’s episode tonight at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The matches were taped prior to AEW Collision. You can find spoilers below:

* The Infantry def. Nick Comoroto & Jora Johl

* Robyn Renegade def. Christine Marie

* The Gates of Agony def. The Boys

* ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament: Shane Taylor def. Christopher Daniels

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Mike Magnum