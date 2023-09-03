Spoilers From ROH TV Taping In Chicago

Ring of Honor held a series of tapings at United Center in Chicago, IL (via PWInsider) and you can see the results below.

* Katsuyori Shibata & Eddie Kingston def. Gringo Loco & Blake Christian

* Athena def. Allysin Kay

* Tony Nese def. Silas Young

* Serpentico and Angelico with Luther def. Adam Priest & Shaf

* Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. The Renegade Twins

* The Embassy def. Gravity & Griff Garrison & Metallik

* Keira Hogan def. Leila Grey

* Willie Mack & The Infantry def. August Matthews & Josh D & Davey D

* Leyla Hirsh def. Lady Frost