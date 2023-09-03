wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping In Chicago
September 3, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor held a series of tapings at United Center in Chicago, IL (via PWInsider) and you can see the results below.
* Katsuyori Shibata & Eddie Kingston def. Gringo Loco & Blake Christian
* Athena def. Allysin Kay
* Tony Nese def. Silas Young
* Serpentico and Angelico with Luther def. Adam Priest & Shaf
* Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. The Renegade Twins
* The Embassy def. Gravity & Griff Garrison & Metallik
* Keira Hogan def. Leila Grey
* Willie Mack & The Infantry def. August Matthews & Josh D & Davey D
* Leyla Hirsh def. Lady Frost