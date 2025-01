AEW taped matches for ROH On Honorclub during this week’s Dynamite and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Queen Aminata def. Allysin Kay

* Leila Grey def. Marti Belle

* The Outrunners def. Jon Cruz & Rosario Grillo

* ROH TV Championship Match: Komander def. QT Marshall