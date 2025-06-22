wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH On HonorClub Taping
AEW taped matches on Saturday night for ROH on HonorClub, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Angelico & Serpentico def. Midnight Heat.
* Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs def. Grizzled Young Veterans & Premier Athletes
* Wheeler Yuta def. Alex Zayne.
* Adam Priest def. Aaron Solo via
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Rachael Ellering.
* Serena Deeb def. Becca
* The Infantry def. Top Flight
