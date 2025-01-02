wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH on HonorClub Taping
January 1, 2025
ROH taped matches for upcoming episodes of ROH on HonorClub after this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* The Outrunners def. Elijah Drago & Brady Booker.
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander and QT Marshall fought a ten-minute draw, earning Marshall a future title match.
