Spoilers From ROH On HonorClub Taping

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub

AEW taped matches for ROH on HonorClub on Saturday and the spoilers are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Brady Booker def. Elijah Drago

* Beast Mortos def. Tony Nese

* The Infantry def. Rosario Grillo & Jimmy Wild

* Blake Christian def. Parker Lee

* Top Flight def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* Shane Taylor, Lee Mortiarty, EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson def. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Serpentico & Boulder Bronson

* Red Velvet def. Angelica Risk

