wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH On HonorClub Taping
January 12, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH on HonorClub on Saturday and the spoilers are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Brady Booker def. Elijah Drago
* Beast Mortos def. Tony Nese
* The Infantry def. Rosario Grillo & Jimmy Wild
* Blake Christian def. Parker Lee
* Top Flight def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
* Shane Taylor, Lee Mortiarty, EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson def. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Serpentico & Boulder Bronson
* Red Velvet def. Angelica Risk
More Trending Stories
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Mansoor Recalls Vince McMahon Saying That Saudi Arabia Deal Hinged On His WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Match
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)