Spoilers From Thursday’s ROH On HonorClub Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH On HonorClub on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Serpentico def. Brandon Cutler

* The Beast Mortos def. Lord Crewe

* Sammy Guevara def. Aaron Solo

* Blake Christian def. Evil Uno

* Gates of Agony def. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki

* Taya Valkyrie def. Lady Frost

* Red Velvet def. Leila Grey

* ROH TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander fought Lee Johnson to a ten minute draw. Johnson gets a future title match.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Shane Taylor. Shane Taylor Promotions attack Shibata after the match with Daniel Garcia and Undisputed Kingdom making the save.