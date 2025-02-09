Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH On HonorClub Taping

ROH taped matches at last night’s AEW Collision taping, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Abadon def. Rachael Ellering

* Billie Starkz def. Hyan

* Wheeler Yuta def. Fuego Del Sol

* The Outrunners, The Von Erichs & Top Flight def. Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance & The Premier Athletes

* ROH Television Championship Match: Komander def. Lee Johnson

* Gates Of Agony def. Fly Def

* Dark Panther, Fuego & Sammy Guevara def. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Soberano Jr.