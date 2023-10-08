wrestling / News
ROH TV Taping Results from Salt Lake City (SPOILERS)
October 8, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped matches for an upcoming episode of ROH TV in Salt Lake City after AEW Collision. You can find the full results (courtesy of PWInsider) below.
* Shane Taylor & Lee Mortiarty def. The Infantry
* Athena def. Mazerati
* QT Marshall def. Daga
* The Gates of Agony def. Fresco & Watson
* Angelico def. Marty Casal
* Willow Nightingale def. Leyla Hirsh
* Action Andretti def. Gringo Loco
* Billie Starkz def. Rochelle Riveter
* Kip Sabian def. Anthony Henry
* Ethan Page def. Christopher Daniels
* Scorpio Sky def. Darius Martin
