wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH Taping
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
ROH held a new set of tapings on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, via F4WOnline:
* Billie Starkz def. Mylo
* Spanish Announce Project def. Alpha Zo & CSJ
* Blake Christian def. Titus Alexander
* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Jon Cruz and Olumide. MxM Collection attacked Rhodes and Guevara post-match.
* Dark Panther def. Aaron Solo. Komander faced off with Panther after the match.
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Lee Johnson
* Leila Grey def. Lady Frost
* Top Flight and The Gates of Agony def. Premier Athletes & The Frat House
* Gravity def. Griff Garrison
* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge def. Rocky Romero, Valiente & Euforia
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says He Doesn’t Know What John Cena Will Do As Heel, Explains Creative Process Behind His Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Others React to John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- CM Punk Expects The Rock & Cody Rhodes’ Storyline to Eventually Impact Him
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers