Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH Taping

ROH held a new set of tapings on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, via F4WOnline:

* Billie Starkz def. Mylo

* Spanish Announce Project def. Alpha Zo & CSJ

* Blake Christian def. Titus Alexander

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Jon Cruz and Olumide. MxM Collection attacked Rhodes and Guevara post-match.

* Dark Panther def. Aaron Solo. Komander faced off with Panther after the match.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Lee Johnson

* Leila Grey def. Lady Frost

* Top Flight and The Gates of Agony def. Premier Athletes & The Frat House

* Gravity def. Griff Garrison

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge def. Rocky Romero, Valiente & Euforia