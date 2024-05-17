wrestling / News
Spoilers From Tonight’s ROH Taping
May 16, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH TV at Thursday’s Collision and Rampage taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Zack Knight def. an unknown opponent.
* Marina Shafir def. Amira
* Anthony Henry & JD Drake def. Serpentico & Angelico. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison attacked Serpentico & Angelico after the match but got run off.
