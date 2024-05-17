Spoilers From Tonight’s ROH Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at Thursday’s Collision and Rampage taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Zack Knight def. an unknown opponent.

* Marina Shafir def. Amira

* Anthony Henry & JD Drake def. Serpentico & Angelico. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison attacked Serpentico & Angelico after the match but got run off.