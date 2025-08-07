wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH Taping
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping (per Fightful):
* Okumura def. Stigma
* Beast Mortos def. AR Fox. LIG attacked Fox after the match.
* Hechicero def. Jay Lethal
* Athena def. Diami. Toni Storm chased after Athena after the match, vowing to give her a Cleveland Steamer.
* Mistico, Masacara Dorado, & Neon def. JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and Adam Priest. MJF attacked Mistico after the match and said he warned Mistico to not come to his country. He said that if he wants a CMLL title shot, he will have to put everything on the line.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Criticizes Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella Segment From Monday’s WWE RAW
- JBL On Why John Cena Had One Of Wrestling’s Hardest Roles, Compares Him To Hulk Hogan
- Paul Heyman Says Payoff To Travis Scott & Rock Angle Was Planned But ‘Fell Apart’
- MVP Reportedly Causing Frustration In AEW Around Hurt Syndicate