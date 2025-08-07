Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping (per Fightful):

* Okumura def. Stigma

* Beast Mortos def. AR Fox. LIG attacked Fox after the match.

* Hechicero def. Jay Lethal

* Athena def. Diami. Toni Storm chased after Athena after the match, vowing to give her a Cleveland Steamer.

* Mistico, Masacara Dorado, & Neon def. JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and Adam Priest. MJF attacked Mistico after the match and said he warned Mistico to not come to his country. He said that if he wants a CMLL title shot, he will have to put everything on the line.