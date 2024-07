AEW taped matches for ROH TV before tonight’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Queen Aminata def. McKenzie Morgan

* Red Velvet def. Maya World

* The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage def. Capachino Jones, Harlon Hutchinson & Austin Valtino

* Athena and Billie Starkz cut a promo.