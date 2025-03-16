wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH Taping Tonight In Las Vegas
March 15, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas, with more matches happening after. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Dark Panther def. Okumura
* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Willie Mack def. MxM Collection & Johnny TV. After the match, the losers attacked the winners and isolated Mack, before stealing the belts.
