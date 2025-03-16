Spoilers From ROH Taping Tonight In Las Vegas

Ring of Honor taped matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas, with more matches happening after. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Dark Panther def. Okumura

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Willie Mack def. MxM Collection & Johnny TV. After the match, the losers attacked the winners and isolated Mack, before stealing the belts.