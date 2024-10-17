Spoilers From ROH Tapings At AEW Dynamite

AEW taped matches before and after Dynamite for ROH TV, and a new report has the spoilers. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* AR Fox def. Jack Cartwheel

* Reyna Isis from CMLL def. Viva Van

* Atlantis Jr. def. Jon Cruz

* Gates of Agony def. The Infantry

* Komander def. Willie Mack