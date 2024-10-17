wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH Tapings At AEW Dynamite
AEW taped matches before and after Dynamite for ROH TV, and a new report has the spoilers. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* AR Fox def. Jack Cartwheel
* Reyna Isis from CMLL def. Viva Van
* Atlantis Jr. def. Jon Cruz
* Gates of Agony def. The Infantry
* Komander def. Willie Mack
