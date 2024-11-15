wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Thursday, and the spoilers are now available. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson def. Anthony Gangone & Goose.
* Trish Adora def. Rachael Ellering
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Reynolds
* MxM Collection def. The Iron Savages
* Tomohiri Ishii def. Mike Bennett
* The Righteous def. Beef & JD Drake
* Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost
* Queen Aminata def. Christina Marie
* Matt Taven def. Josh Woods
* Brian Cage def. AR Fox
* The Gates of Agony def. Griff Garrison & Vance Preston
* Mark Briscoes, Rocky Romero & Kyle O’Reilly def. Pat Buck & Grizzled Young Vets
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor & The Infantry