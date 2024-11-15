Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Thursday, and the spoilers are now available. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson def. Anthony Gangone & Goose.

* Trish Adora def. Rachael Ellering

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Reynolds

* MxM Collection def. The Iron Savages

* Tomohiri Ishii def. Mike Bennett

* The Righteous def. Beef & JD Drake

* Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost

* Queen Aminata def. Christina Marie

* Matt Taven def. Josh Woods

* Brian Cage def. AR Fox

* The Gates of Agony def. Griff Garrison & Vance Preston

* Mark Briscoes, Rocky Romero & Kyle O’Reilly def. Pat Buck & Grizzled Young Vets

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor & The Infantry